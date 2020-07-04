According to a circular sent out by the Interior Ministry, fairgrounds and theme parks across Turkey will be able to relaunch activities on July 6 in line with COVID-19 measures.

The Interior Ministry announced to provincial governorships that in order to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at such leisure sites, which were temporarily closed in light of the pandemic, “new normal” rules ought to be put in place.

All visitors will be obligated to wear masks, while parks will be disinfected across the day.

Entrances and exits will be arranged in a way that prevents people from flouting social distancing rules. Lines will be also organized accordingly.

The easing of restrictions follows a slowdown in confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths in Turkey. The government has already ordered the reopening of barbers, beauty salons and shopping malls, provided crowd capacity is limited.