Thousands of people were stranded on a highway connecting the country’s southern provinces as heavy snowfall and blizzard hit the region late Tuesday and Wednesday. Some 2,800 people trapped in their cars in motionless traffic were evacuated by crews.

Gaziantep Governor Davut Gül said that the stranded people were motorists and passengers on Tarsus-Adana-Gaziantep Motorway (TAG), which was closed to traffic on Tuesday night. Gül told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they prioritized the sick among the stranded and each of them were taken to the nearest hospitals. Around 186 people in need of medical care were evacuated to hospitals. He said the crews also distributed food to some 7,000 people on the highway where the vehicles could not move to low visibility and thick snow.

Gül said crews helped 1,780 vehicles stuck on the road but "at least 2,800 more people" were still stranded. Social media was flooded with messages about people waiting for help for hours on Tuesday night and early hours of Wednesday.

The governor said the main cause of the disruption on highway was several long-haul trucks which were involved in accidents and slowed down the traffic. The work was underway on Wednesday morning to remove the broken down trucks but an ongoing blizzard posed a challenge. The governor urged the public living near the area not to drive on Wednesday. Later on, the governorate banned drivers from leaving Gaziantep.

In a rare phenomenon for the region, Gaziantep itself was heavily hit by snowfall and the traffic came to a standstill in the province, one of the most populated in the country. Temperatures were around minus 3 degrees Celsius (minus 26.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in the province early Wednesday. Thick layer of snow covering the city center reached 50 centimeters (19.7 inches) overnight.

Mehmet Çiftçi, a driver who was stranded on the highway, said he left Gaziantep on Tuesday evening for a trip to Tarsus, a town in Mersin province. He said it took more than one hour to drive a short distance before the highway traffic completely stopped.

The blizzard and snowfall also stranded hundreds of vehicles on Akseki-Seydişehir highway, which connects the Mediterranean province of Antalya to the central province of Konya, late Tuesday. Drivers waited for the traffic to move for hours while police stopped the arrival of more vehicles. Crews delivered food to stranded motorists while some took shelter at rest stops along the road amid cold weather.

A cold, snowy spell lingering for days took a toll on daily life across Turkey. Bad weather forced the closure of schools in 52 provinces on Wednesday and was at its worst everywhere except in some western provinces.

Turkish State Meteorology Services (TSMS) warned that heavy snowfall will remain effective for most of the country on Wednesday as well, with some provinces in the Mediterranean region and those in the west and northwest spared from exceptional snowfall.

Snowfall and blizzards were the main challenge for transportation across Turkey this week. Hundreds of roads to villages and remote towns are still closed, especially in eastern and northern provinces. Though snow clearing crews work around the clock to ensure access, roads become inaccessible again hours later due to the snowfall.