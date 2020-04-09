The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided food and cleaning materials to 2,000 low-income families and people over the age of 65 in Azerbaijan who were affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

For the project, which was carried out in cooperation with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent and Youth Aid Fund, the aid packages were delivered to 2,000 families, especially those over the age of 65, those living alone, pensioners or low-income families. Basic food supplies including sugar, salt, flour, pasta, tomato sauce, lentils, rice and cleaning materials including detergent and bleach were distributed to the families within the scope of the project.

Teoman Tiryaki, the Baku coordinator of TİKA, emphasized that the agency has been operating in Azerbaijan for 26 years, adding that the project was launched to lend a helping hand to needy families and elderly people who could not leave their homes during the pandemic. “We reached 2,000 families to make them feel Turkey’s support,” he said.

Since its founding in 1992, TİKA has been responsible for facilitating Turkey's official development assistance by providing help to developing countries.