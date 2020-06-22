A HÜRKUŞ-B aircraft crashed in Ankara on Monday during a training flight. The aircraft's two pilots bailed out before the crash, and their health conditions are fine, reports said. Rescue teams were dispatched to the Beypazarı district of Ankara immediately after the crash.

“At 3 p.m., one of our Hürkuş planes crashed during a training flight. Both pilots’ health conditions are good. We are investigating the reasons for the crash,” said a statement of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TUSAŞ/TAI).

The HÜRKUŞ-B aircraft – which was designed and upgraded by the TAI and added to the Turkish Air Force's inventory in 2018 – is more stable and comprehensive than the previous version, HÜRKUŞ-A.

HÜRKUŞ-B will be used to train pilots with its many features, including for night flights, formation flights, instrument flights, visual flights and aerobatic cross-country flights.