The historical Kandilli Mansion in Istanbul's Üsküdar, which was in danger of falling into ruins due to neglect, was destroyed by treasure hunters digging illegally with the dream of finding gold.

The mansion was built by British David Glavany, one of the founders of the Ottoman Bank, in 1893 in the Üsküdar district of Istanbul. The fact that the walls of the mansion are made of sandstone and granite enabled the mansion to survive to the present day. While litigation and court proceedings continued among the right holders, the 130-year-old historical mansion became the target of treasure hunters.

The treasure hunters, who were digging illegally, plundered the historical mansion. In addition to years of neglect, treasure hunters invaded every corner of the mansion. While the wooden stairs in the mansion were demolished, the items in the mansion were stolen by thieves. The historical mansion succumbed to time and turned into ruins.

"The historical Kandilli Mansion is a very important cultural heritage for us. This 130-year-old historical mansion touches both sides of the Bosporus. At the moment, there are still some problems with its ownership. This heritage, which actually belongs to all of us, has been plundered by people with bad intentions. Buildings of such importance should be placed under special protection," said urban researcher Berk Erkent.