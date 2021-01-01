Turkish Cypriots are looking forward to getting vaccinated against the coronavirus as authorities plan to start administering vaccines soon.

Mustafa Nagas, a resident of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), said he planned to get the vaccine.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is now an indispensable vaccine, they have to get it administered. We're also thinking of getting vaccinated as a family."

Nagas said he trusts the coronavirus jab, adding that he does not want to carry the risk of getting the virus by not vaccinating himself and his family.

Another TRNC resident, Fettah Uzun said he also wants to receive the vaccine, as recommended by the Health Ministry.

He underlined that COVID-19 was an international issue and people must trust experts in such situations. "Therefore, I'm thinking of receiving it (the vaccine)."

Uğur Avşar was also thinking of getting vaccinated for his family's safety. He is especially concerned with the help of the elderly, rather than his own.

"I believe we should get vaccinated for public health. Vaccines will arrive from Turkey. I'll receive a vaccine because our motherland is thinking about us and sending the vaccine. I trust them," Avşar said.

On Monday, Turkish Cypriot Health Minister Ali Pilli had announced Turkey would send COVID-19 vaccines to the TRNC.

"Vaccines will arrive in Turkey soon. After arriving there, examinations and controls of the vaccines will be made, and vaccination will start. Some vaccines will be sent to us. Vaccines are expected to arrive in the next 10 days," he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.82 million lives in 191 countries and regions since it originated in China last December.

Over 83.5 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 47.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.