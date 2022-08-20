A semi-trailer truck collided with first responders who were helping another accident involving a semi-trailer truck and two vehicles in the Derik district of southeastern Türkiye's Mardin, resulting in at least 16 people losing their lives, and at least 29 people getting injured.

Similar to the massacre in Gaziantep in which 16 people lost their lives and 21 people were injured, a similar accident took place in Derik district of Mardin.

In the accident that occurred near a fuel station in the district, the semi-trailer truck, whose brake failed, rolled over after hitting two vehicles in front of it.

Another truck coming from behind hit the first responding medical team and citizens gathered in the vicinity.

Eight people, including children, lost their lives in the accident, and many people were injured.