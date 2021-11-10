Turkey commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the death of the nation's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the morning of Nov. 10, as high-level officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, together with members of the public paid their respects to the first president of the Republic of Turkey, by marking his hour of death and visiting his grave.

President Erdoğan marked the anniversary by vowing that Turkey will not tolerate any attacks on its integrity and values.

"We will never allow the integrity of our country; the survival of our state; the unity, peace and ancient values of our noble nation to be attacked," Erdoğan wrote in the memorial book of Anıtkabir, Atatürk's mausoleum in the capital Ankara.

Paying his respects to the country's founder and leader of its independence movement, Erdoğan said: "We continue to enlarge and develop our republic, which you established and entrusted to us, and to make it the shining star of its region and the world, despite the hostiles involved in the aspirations of the invaders."

"With the historical successes we have achieved in every field, especially in education, health, security and industry, we are moving toward our 2023 goals with determination," he added.

Before leaving his written message, Erdoğan placed a wreath on Atatürk's mausoleum and joined in a moment of silence before taking part in the national anthem along with his accompanying delegation.

Vice President Fuat Oktay also posted a message of respect on Twitter, saying he commemorated Atatürk with "respect, gratitude and mercy" on the 83rd anniversary of his death.

As is customary, daily life stopped at 9.05 a.m. local time (6:05 a.m. GMT), sirens wailed to mark the exact moment of Atatürk's death at the age of 57, and millions of people across the country observed two minutes of silence.

The battle of Turkish independence started on May 15, 1919, when the first bullet against the occupying Greek forces was fired. Incredible achievements on the battlefield led to Turkish independence, and the Republic of Turkey was founded on Oct. 29, 1923.

Atatürk became the first president of the republic until Nov. 10, 1938, when he passed away in Istanbul at the age of 57 due to cirrhosis.

Another ceremony was held at Turkey's Parliament to pay a tribute to Atatürk.

Turkish people traditionally visit Atatürk's mausoleum every Nov. 10 to pay their respects.