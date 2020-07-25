Turkey's number of daily COVID-19 cases stood at 921 on Saturday with 16 new deaths, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The latest infections raised the tally of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 225,173, Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data. The total death toll in the country rose to 5,596.

Meanwhile, 1,103 coronavirus patients recovered, bringing the total to 208,477.

Aside from the current figures, Koca shared the provinces with the highest and lowest numbers of COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

The minister stressed that abandoning or neglecting current measures could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, over 16 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 9.8 million. The global death toll currently stands at over 645,000.