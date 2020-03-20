Coronavirus cases in Turkey has jumped to 359 as death toll hit 4, Health Minister Koca announced late Thursday.

“Unfortunately, a 85-year-old patient has succumbed to the disease. 168 out of 1981 tests came out as positive in last 24 hours,” he said.

Turkey has taken several measures to stem the virus such as temporarily closing schools and universities, halting events and public activities, postponing foreign visits and barring spectators at sports events.

The Interior Ministry on Monday ordered all cafes, gyms, theaters, cinemas, performance centers, concert halls, wedding halls, music halls, beer halls, taverns, hookah lounges, internet cafes, all types of game centers, amusement parks, pools, Turkish baths, saunas and spas to be closed as of Tuesday.

COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic.

Out of more than 229,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 9,300 and over 84,500 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.