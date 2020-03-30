President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday announced a nationwide fundraising campaign to help citizens financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Erdoğan announced the campaign in a national address after he convened a historic Cabinet meeting via teleconferencing, in line with social distancing measures to fight the virus.
It is the first Cabinet meeting held via video in Turkish history.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW...
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.