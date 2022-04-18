The Ministry of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change is considering implementing a ban across Turkey on the use of fireworks. Though individual municipalities have implemented fireworks bans, the ministry's nationwide ban would encompass all fireworks set off outdoors.

The ban is included in a draft regulation to tackle noise and visual pollution. The regulation would require any construction activity to be suspended in areas near where nationwide exams are held, starting a day prior to the exam and lasting until the testing finishes. The ministry will also refer to noise maps before granting approval to entertainment venues seeking licenses to play music, namely nightclubs and discos.

The regulation will set time limits for loud activities. For instance, construction work will only be allowed between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekdays and between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends. Similarly, concerts, rallies and other similar events will only be allowed between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m in residential areas.

The ministry started developing noise pollution maps for cities in 2012. Traffic remains a major contributor to noise pollution, even in small cities, along with airports generally located downtown. Other pollutants include railroads near residential areas, entertainment venues that play loud music – particularly in vacation spots in seaside towns – and noise from industrial areas.