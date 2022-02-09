Images of people chain-smoking, from corridors of hospitals to public buses may be long gone but Turkey is not entirely “smoke-free.” Smoking addiction causes diseases that kill thousands in the country every year and is the primary target of government and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

On Feb. 9, marked as World Smoking Cessation Day in Turkey, new programs and campaigns were launched against the habit. Health Ministry also announced the success of support to addicts to kick the habit through its programs, which involve medical assistance and psychiatric counseling.

The country banned smoking at all indoor venues in 2008, a revolutionary step for a country that gave rise to the term “smoking like a Turk.” Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a staunch opponent of the habit, the country managed to curb smoking rates significantly but figures show that more than 15 million people still smoke in the country. Apart from an indoor smoking ban, the government has few options to fight the habit and it resorts to all, from offering free treatment to addicts to steep taxes on tobacco products.

The country’s Communications Presidency launched a new campaign on Wednesday titled, “Quit Smoking, Start Changing in 48 hours,” which focuses on the youth. The awareness campaign supported by videos, social media content, billboards, seeks to turn the attention of smokers to the first 48 hours after quitting smoking. This is the first time where smokers can see positive signs of quitting the addiction in their body, including a better sense of taste and smell.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in a written statement that raising awareness on the issue was more important than ever at a time of the COVID-19 pandemic, which developed a sense of a healthier lifestyle among people. Altun cited President Erdoğan’s long-term efforts on the issue and said the Presidency, Health Ministry and all relevant public agencies were working efficiently in the fight against tobacco use. A video used in the campaign urges smokers to quit the habit and begin a new life. “If you think about it, try drinking milk, water, eat fruit, exercise or call a friend instead,” the campaign’s slogan says.

Health Ministry also provides a hotline for addicts and according to figures quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA), the hotline helped 40% of callers to kick the habit last year. The hotline is linked to smoking cessation clinics across the country in the fight against smoking. Callers are first tested on the level of their addiction and then provided with quitting plans tailored for them. Specialists guide them throughout the process, especially on methods to overcome nicotine deprivation. Staunch addicts are directed to clinics. Health care crews monitor addicts for one year to help them and motivate them in the process. Last year, some 700,000 people called the hotline.

On Wednesday, the ministry also launched a new program for volunteers to help the addicts. Volunteers will be trained in communicating with addicts to inform them about the damage of addiction and the dangers of passive smoking. The program will also award volunteers and addicts who quit smoking.

Also on Wednesday, Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay), a prominent NGO that provides assistance against addictions of all types, introduced its new app, “Bırakabilirsin” (You can give it up). The app offers professional help for addicts and allows them to plan, schedule their timetable to kick the habit and monitor their process.

Introducing the app at an event in Istanbul, Green Crescent President Mücahit Öztürk said the app will mainly serve as “motivation” for people considering quitting. “The app gives them a live support service and applicants can also make in-person appointments at our centers for services to help them quit smoking,” he said.

Efforts are crucial for the country where more than 15 million people are smokers, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) figures from 2019. The rate of smokers rose to 28% in 2019, from 26.5% in 2016 – 52.9% of males between the ages of 35 and 44 smoke daily according to official figures while 24.1% are females. Figures by World Health Organization (WHO) show 31% of fatalities among men in Turkey stem from diseases caused by smoking while this rate is 12% for women. Every year, around 83,000 people die of illnesses linked to smoking.

Associate professor Mustafa Aydın, who heads Association for Fight Against Smoking, says about 25,000 people die every year in the country due to passive smoking. “People spend about $20 billion on cigarettes every year. This is a great amount, unfortunately, people waste to ruin their own lives, their future,” he told AA. Aydın highlighted that the majority of people who begin smoking, start it at a very young age. “We have to explain the downside of smoking to our youth, children. It is easy to start smoking but quitting it is very difficult,” he said.

Aydın hails the process in the fight, citing that number of smokers considerably dropped, compared to 32 million in 1997, when their association was founded. “But this is not enough. We have to work harder until the cigarettes disappear from the Earth. Cigarette cartels resort to every method to endear people to their products. They use films, music videos, theater plays, seeking to make the habit appear cool, especially among the youth,” he warned.