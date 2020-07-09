Turkey’s daily COVID19 death toll comes to 18, with 1,024 new cases reported in last 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached nearly 210.000 with this latest update while a total of 5,300 people have died from the virus so far.

It is also reported that 2,879 people have been recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of overall recovered patients to 190,390.

Since the normalization process stated back in June, Turkey sees fewer drops in the number of new cases, with daily tolls mostly revolve around 1,000s. Although there is no major increase in near the number of new cases nor the deaths, with thousands of people recovering each day, the country recently accelerated efforts to take the situation under the control.

The Interior Ministry ordered the governorates of 81 provinces in Turkey to launch mass inspections Wednesday. Simultaneous inspections by security forces aim to bolster enforcement of rules like the compulsory wearing of masks and social distancing. Most provinces have a mask requirement in place for all residents going out, while authorities often warn people to adhere to social distancing in busy venues. Not wearing masks is punishable with a fine of TL 900 ($131), but despite constant patrolling by security forces, people not wearing masks are common sights in many cities.

Under the ministry’s instructions, governorates inspected marketplaces, mass transit vehicles, taxis, mosques, restaurants, cafes, parks, wedding halls, hairdressers, shopping malls, swimming pools, gyms, cinemas, theaters, theme parks and other busy places Wednesday to see whether they comply with social distancing and mask rules.