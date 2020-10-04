Turkey has recorded 1,429 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 104,402 tests had been carried out, while 1,182 patients have recovered in the past day.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca noted that 1,475 patients were receiving care in the intensive care unit, as he urged everyone to heed the advice.

"We will win if we are united," Koca said.

Over 285,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country, while 8,441 people lost their lives as a result of the deadly virus.

After going through the worst of the outbreak and managing to lower the number of daily cases below 1,000, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in new infections.

In an effort to halt the steadily rising infection rates, the government introduced several measures. It made wearing masks outside mandatory across all provinces and began running mass transit at a reduced capacity.

The Education Ministry also scrapped its plans to fully reopen schools, opting for a partial opening with only kindergarteners and first-graders going back to the classrooms, while the rest will continue their education online.