Turkey recorded 1,467 new coronavirus cases and 1,116 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The overall case count has reached 314,433 to date, with 275,630 total recoveries, according to ministry data.

A total of 101,119 more coronavirus tests were done over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10 million.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey reached 7,997, with 68 new fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,583, with 6.5% suffering from pneumonia.

The United States, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Since going through the worst of the outbreak and managing to lower the number of daily cases below 1,000, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in new infections.

In an effort to halt steadily rising rates, the government has introduced several measures, making wearing masks outside mandatory across the country and running mass transit at a reduced capacity.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 995,000 lives in 188 countries since last December. Over 32.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.