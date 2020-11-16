Turkey has registered 3,316 more COVID-19 patients over the past 24 hours, according to figures by the Health Ministry on Monday.

The country's overall coronavirus count now stands at 417,594 patients.

As many as 2,712 patients also recovered during this period, pushing the tally to 356,375, while the death toll rose by 94 to reach 11,601.

Some 151,516 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to over 16.3 million.

A total of 3,610 patients are in critical condition.

The weekly hospital bed occupancy rate stands at 54.7%, according to the ministry figures.

Urging people to adhere to coronavirus guidelines, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said complying with the measures, and acting together are most important in the fight against the novel infection.

The virus has claimed nearly 1.32 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 54.5 million people have been infected, and more than 35 million recovered from the disease to date.