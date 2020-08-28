Turkey on Friday reported 1,517 new coronavirus cases and 36 more deaths, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The 1,517 new infections were spotted in more than 107,000 tests carried out over the past day, Koca said in his daily report shared on Twitter. As of Friday, Turkey’s total number of coronavirus cases stands at 265,515, while the country's death toll increased to 6,245.

The minister also said 1,017 patients had recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 241,809.

Koca warned that the number of new infections has been higher than the number of patients recovering from the virus for quite a while, cautioning the public to uphold the measures to stop the virus from spreading further.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.