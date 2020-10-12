Turkey registered 1,614 more COVID-19 patients and 1,301 more recoveries over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Turkey's patient count to date stands at 337,147, with recoveries totaling 295,658, according to ministry data.

Just over 115,600 coronavirus tests were carried in the past 24 hours, raising the total above 11.7 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,895, with 58 more fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,417, with 5.9% having developed pneumonia this week.

The total number of critically ill patients as of Monday reached 1,417, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet.

"There is a drop in our intensive care occupancy rates this week. The rate of pneumonia in patients has also fallen compared to last week," Koca said.

He also stressed that when preventative measures are applied conscientiously by everyone, the nation will see results.

"We will succeed together, count on it," he added.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.07 million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The U.S., India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 37 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now over 26.1 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.