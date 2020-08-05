Turkey on Wednesday brought home one of its citizens from Russia after he contracted COVID-19. Kemal Yılmaz, a 60-year-old truck driver, was hospitalized after falling ill on July 26 in Russia's southwestern city of Volgograd and tested positive for the coronavirus. On his family's request to Turkish authorities, Yılmaz was brought back to Turkey and referred to a hospital in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Russia reported 5,204 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday. The total number of cases stands above 866,000, the fourth-largest caseload in the world.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Turkey has utilized its resources to assist Turkish citizens worldwide. Thousands were evacuated from abroad on flights arranged by the government, while air ambulances were sent upon the request of a small number of COVID-19 patients seeking treatment in Turkey.