Turkey reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, while more patients recovered, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday.

Some 1,040 patients recovered in the past day, Koca said on his Twitter account, adding that there are still 580 patients in the intensive care units.

A total of 220,546 patients have recovered in the country since the first case was announced in March.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 237,265 with this latest update while a total of 5,798 people have died from the virus so far.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, nearly 15 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 8.9 million, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at over 615,000.