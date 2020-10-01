Turkey recorded 1,407 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

The number of total cases has reached 320,070 with 281,151 total recoveries, according to the ministry.

With the 67 new fatalities, the death toll from the virus reached 8,262.

A total of 113,546 more coronavirus tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to over 10.49 million.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition dropped slightly to 1,507 with 6.4% suffering from pneumonia.

Since going through the worst of the outbreak and managing to lower the number of daily cases below 1,000, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in new infections.

In an effort to halt the steadily rising rates, the government has introduced several measures, making wearing masks outside mandatory across the country and running mass transit at reduced capacity.

COVID-19 has claimed over 1 million lives in 188 countries since last December. Over 32.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.