Turkey’s daily coronavirus death toll has fallen to 17 as 1,186 new patients were registered, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

Meanwhile, while the total number of recoveries has reached to 178,278 with 1,313 new daily recoveries.

The total number of cases rose to 203,456, Koca said, while the death toll has reached to 5,186. Healthcare professionals have conducted 52,141 tests for the disease Friday, raising the total count to over 3.35 million.

Koca said that the average age of COVID-19 patients treated in hospitals over this week has come to 46.7. The health minister added that more than 70% of coronavirus losses belonged to the over-65s.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 500,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The U.S., Brazil, Russia and India are currently the worst-hit countries in the world.