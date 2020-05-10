Turkey reported 47 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 1,542 new cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced Sunday.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Turkey reached 92,691 on Sunday with 3,211 additions in the past 24 hours, Koca said.

Over the past 24 hours, 36,187 tests for COVID-19 were performed across the country, he added.

However, despite the continued decline in the number of cases, Koca warned, "Let's continue our struggle seriously, without loosening up."

"Our number of recovered patients will soon reach 100,000 people. Our number of deaths, our number of cases will gradually decrease. Isn't it worth a little bit more devotion?" he wrote on Twitter.

The total COVID-19 death toll in Turkey is now 3,786, while 138,657 cases have been confirmed and 92,691 patients have recovered from the disease.

Turkey has not imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown since reporting its first positive case on March 11, resorting instead to weekend curfews in 31 provinces and cities. It also limited travel between those cities.

Yet, last week, it announced a number of new steps toward “normalization,” including the reopening of some businesses and lifting travel restrictions between some cities. Barbershops, hairdressers and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on Monday but with specific measures to protect against the coronavirus.