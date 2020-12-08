Turkey recorded 33,198 new coronavirus cases and 211 deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to the ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak has increased to 552,304 with Tuesday’s figures, while the total death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 15,304 in the country.

The data showed that more than 200,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the past day.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 441,515, with an additional 5,245 patients testing negative for COVID-19 the previous day.

“We had 6,593 new patients today. We also reached the 200,000 daily coronavirus testing capacity and have exceeded 20 million in the total number of tests done so far. While the number of patients in critical condition continues to decline, it is still near 6,000. We need to stay away from crowds and impose our own restrictions,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter, shortly after the announcement of daily figures.

Following the arrival of winter and the accompanying season, Turkey has been witnessing a resurgence in coronavirus cases, like the rest of the world.

In order to curb the rapid rise in infection levels, the government reintroduced a slew of restrictions last month, including the closure of schools, weekday curfews and weekend curfews.