Turkey reported 13,378 new coronavirus cases, including 852 symptomatic patients in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country passed 2.87 million, while the nationwide death toll reached 29,489, with 68 fatalities over the past day.

A total of 15,516 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, raising the overall number of recoveries above 2.7 million.

More than 35.12 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 132,425 since Saturday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,392.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign, starting with health care workers and top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines. The country plans to reach more than 50 million doses in a few months.

These include 7.89 million first doses and 3.13 million second doses.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 2.65 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 119 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now nearing 67.7 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.