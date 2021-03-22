Turkey on Monday reported more than 22,200 new coronavirus cases, according to Health Ministry data.

A total of 22,216 cases, including 981 symptomatic patients, were confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 3.03 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 30,178 with 117 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 19,494 more patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.8 million.

More than 36.55 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, with 201,215 done since Sunday.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition rose to 1,644.

Since Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, it has administered over 13.48 million coronavirus vaccine jabs, according to official figures.

Over 8 million people to date have received their first doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus, while second doses were given to more than 5.4 million.

On March 1, Turkey started easing weekend curfews while continuing weeknight curfews to stem the virus' spread. The country also allows more in-person education and restaurant dining, based on local risk assessment.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 2.7 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Over 123.38 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now numbering over 69.94 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.