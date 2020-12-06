Turkey reported 30,402 more coronavirus patients, including 6,093 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Sunday.

The country registered 4,011 more recoveries over the past day, bringing the tally to 431,253.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 539,291, while the death toll rose to 14,900, with 195 additions.

Nearly 175,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.69 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,805.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the rate of patients in critical condition has shown a tendency to slow down.

"We hope that the measures and restrictions will show results," Koca said, stressing that following the measures is a humanitarian duty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.52 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 66.08 million cases have been reported worldwide, with nearly 42.5 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.

While the U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of the number of cases, Europe is in the grip of a devastating second wave of infections.