Turkey reported 32,736 more coronavirus infections, including 6,903 symptomatic patients, over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released Friday.

The new symptomatic cases raised the overall patient count to 527,070.

As many as 4,811 patients recovered in the last day, bringing the total tally of the recovered to 423,142, while the death toll rose to 14,509, with 193 additional deaths.

More than 194,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 19.33 million.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 5,703.

"The most contagious environment these days are closed and crowded places. Do not stay in crowded indoor places. Protect both yourself and your loved ones," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.51 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 65.43 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.