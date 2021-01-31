Turkey confirmed 6,562 new coronavirus cases, including 641 symptomatic patients on Sunday, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey's overall case tally topped 2.47 million, including 25,993 deaths with 128 new fatalities recorded over the past day.

As many as 7,006 more patients have recovered in the country, raising the total past 2.36 million.

More than 29.63 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Turkey to date, with 136,418 done over the past 24 hours.

The latest figures show that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition has dropped to 1,634.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14, starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last month, Turkey has also been implementing a curfew on weeknights and weekends to curb the spread of the virus.

Since it emerged in December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 2.22 million lives in 192 countries and regions, according to the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University. More than 102 million cases and over 56 million recoveries have been reported worldwide.