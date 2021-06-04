Turkey confirmed 6,169 new COVID-19 cases, including 552 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Friday.

The number of new cases on Thursday was 6,602.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,976 with 94 new fatalities.

As many as 7,617 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.1 million.

Over 55 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,183.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.7 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 172.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.