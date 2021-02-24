Turkey on Wednesday reported 9,561 more coronavirus cases, including 660 symptomatic patients.

The country's overall case count has passed 2.66 million, while the death toll now stands at 28,285, with 72 fatalities recorded over the past day, according to the Health Ministry.

As many as 5,297 more patients won their battle against the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2.54 million.

More than 32.68 million coronavirus tests have been done in Turkey to date, including 124,015 since Tuesday.

The latest data showed that the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 1,200.

Turkey began a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Jan. 14 and has administered over 7.7 million vaccine doses as of Wednesday.

Since last December, Turkey has been implementing curfews on weeknights and partial weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Last week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced that Turkey will start to gradually normalize from coronavirus restrictions as of March 1.

The pandemic has claimed more than 2.48 million lives in 192 countries and regions since December 2019.

Over 112.24 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now above 63.38 million, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S., India and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of infections.