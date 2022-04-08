The Turkish coast guard rescued 88 irregular migrants Thursday who were pushed back into Turkey's territorial waters by Greek authorities off the provinces of Aydın and Muğla.

A group of 33 migrants struggling on a rubber boat off the Kuşadası district were pulled to the shore in Aydin, according to the local Coast Guard Command.

In addition, 25 foreigners were retrieved in Izmir province and 30 others on two separate rubber boats were rescued off Bodrum in Muğla after authorities were informed about their conditions.

All migrants were referred to the provincial migration offices for due process.

Turkey and Greece are key transit points for migrants looking to cross into Europe, fleeing war and persecution to start new lives. Turkey's five Aegean provinces – Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Izmir, Muğla and Aydın – are prime spots for refugees to leave Turkey for the European Union, with Greek islands within sight of the Turkish coast. Greece has repeatedly been accused by human rights groups and Turkey of illegally sending back asylum-seekers who have reached Greek shores and abandoning them at sea. Similar claims have been made concerning asylum-seekers who cross the land border with Turkey and are allegedly clandestinely sent back. Athens strongly denies the practice, known as pushbacks.

Pushbacks are considered contrary to international refugee protection agreements that say people should not be expelled or returned to a country where their life or safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or membership in a social or political group.

Already hosting 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, Turkey is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

In recent years, hundreds of thousands have made short but perilous journeys across the Aegean to reach northern and Western Europe in search of a better life. Hundreds of people have died at sea as many boats carrying refugees often sink or capsize. The Turkish Coast Guard Command has rescued thousands of others.