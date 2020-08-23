Turkey on Sunday confirmed 1,217 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 258,249, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

More than 80,300 tests were conducted to diagnose the virus in the past 24 hours, as the national testing total surpassed 6.3 million, according to Health Ministry data.

The data showed 795 more patients overcame COVID-19 in the past 24, bringing the total number of recoveries to 258,249. Turkey's death toll rose to 6,121 with 19 new fatalities.

"Our strength is as great as our compliance with the measures," Koca tweeted.

Since first appearing in China last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions. The U.S., Brazil, India and Russia are currently the countries hardest hit.