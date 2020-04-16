Turkey on Thursday confirmed 125 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,643.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country surged to 74,193 as 4,801 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 7,089 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, according to the statement.

It added that 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.

Turkey is currently treating 1,854 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

"We have surpassed the daily target of 40,000 tests. The increase in the number of cases is now predictable," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet.

"We have two strengths: Precaution and treatment. Let's use them," he added.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 139,400 people, with total infections exceeding 2.09 million, while more than 528,700 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.