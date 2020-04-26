Turkey on Sunday saw the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in 20 days as the number of recoveries hit 3,558. The number of deaths stood at 99, marking the seventh consecutive decline in fatalities.

“Today is the day with the lowest number of new cases in the past 20 days,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The latest deaths brought the total death toll to 2,805. The total number of registered coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110,130 as 2,357 more people tested positive for the virus, Koca said.

The number of administered tests was also down to 30,177 in the past 24 hours, which the minister attributed to a decreased need because of lower contact opportunities. The overall number of tests now stands at 889,742.

According to the data, 3,558 people were released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, making the number of recovered patients 29,140. Koca said the downward trend continued in patients needing intensive care. Turkey is currently treating 1,776 patients in intensive care units, he said.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 205,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.93 million, while over 853,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.