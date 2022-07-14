At least 31 people died while 117,095 more tested positive for COVID-19 as Turkey experienced a spike in weekly cases between July 4-10, according to the Health Ministry.

It is more than a twofold increase from the numbers in the previous week when 57,113 tested positive and threatens Turkey's normalization process.

According to the latest data, while some 117,095 people got infected and 61,047 patients recovered during the last week.

The latest figures pushed the total number of cases seen since March 11, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was detected in Turkey, to 99,088 death and over 15,297,539 positive cases.

The country has administered a total of 148,117,265 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date.

Osmaniye, Ordu, Amasya, Muğla, Kırklareli, Çanakkale, Eskişehir, Balıkesir, Manisa and Zonguldak were the 10 provinces with the highest rate of those over the age of 18 who had at least two doses of vaccine.

The provinces with the lowest rate of those who received at least two doses of vaccine were listed as Şanlıurfa, Batman, Siirt, Diyarbakır, Bingöl, Muş, Mardin, Bitlis, Ağrı and Elazığ.