Turkey delivered medical equipment to France Wednesday over the request of a senator as it remains one of the worst-affected countries with nearly 25,000 deaths.

Nathalie Goulet, the senator from Orne region, collected the delivery, which consists of 500 hazmat suits and 20,000 protective masks, from Turkish Ambassador to France İsmail Hakkı Musa at the Paris embassy.

Expressing her appreciation, Goulet said the medical equipment will be distributed among health workers, police and gendarmerie forces in the region.

Turkey has received requests from 100 countries and has delivered aid to at least 57 countries so far to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak, including those badly hit by the virus such as the U.S., U.K., Italy, and Spain.