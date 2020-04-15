The release of around 90,000 inmates in Turkish prisons has started Wednesday, a day after the legislation to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees from the coronavirus was approved.

Some 715 inmates were released from the eastern Adıyaman Penitentiary Institution early Wednesday. They were brought by buses to the city center, where their relatives picked them up, paying close attention to social distancing rules.

In Istanbul’s Maltepe Prison, authorities started by releasing inmates over the age of 65, Ihlas News Agency (İHA) reported. The inmates donned masks during the release procedures and also paid attention to social distancing rules.

The release procedures have also started in the prisons in Ankara, according to reports by Demirören News Agency. An unspecified number of inmates have been released in the capital amid security precautions, the report said.

Supported by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP), the bill was accepted with 279 votes for and 51 votes against, Deputy Parliament Speaker Süreyya Sadi Bilgiç said.

The bill covers about 100,000 people in prison for all crimes except those involving terrorism, sexual abuse, drug offenses, first-degree murder and violence against women.

The legislation provides for home confinement for inmates over 65, women who have children age 6 and younger and prisoners who cannot take care of themselves and require special care. The reform will also allow for the removal from prison of those with communicable diseases.

Female convicts with newborn infants who have been sentenced to three years or less will be allowed to serve the remainder of their terms under house arrest. The bill also brings about a reduction in sentences of underage convicts.

Convicts sentenced to more than 10 years in prison will be transferred to minimum-security prisons upon judicial approval, especially in light of the evidence of good conduct or eligibility for parole.

The measures will roughly double the number of beneficiaries of alternative penal arrangements from about 45,000 to 90,000 in-home confinement due to such illnesses.

Those eligible will be released under judicial control until the end of May, with the Justice Ministry able to extend the period twice by a maximum of two months on each occasion, according to the new measures.