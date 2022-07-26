Some 244 people drowned so far this year, prompting authorities to revise measures against the phenomenon more associated with summer. The Interior Ministry instructed the governorates of 81 provinces to restrict access to high-risk areas and take extra safety measures against new cases.

Over the weekend alone, a total of 187 people were saved from drowning on the beaches of Sakarya and Kocaeli in northwestern Turkey by lifeguards, but the danger is still out there, especially for inexperienced swimmers and those unaware of the danger of a sudden change in currents, which can drift away even the most veteran swimmers.

In spite of warnings and precautions taken at beaches, pools, lakes, streams and canals, dozens of people die every year in drowning cases, especially in the summer. The Black Sea shores in northern Turkey are particularly dangerous as there are few gulfs and coves. Most beaches receive high waves and strong winds, topped with rip currents, which are among the top causes of drowning.

Swimming is banned on many beaches due to the risk of strong currents, but people occasionally defy bans.

The ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the governorates were instructed to designate swimming areas by the end of March every year in places without safety risks and sufficient equipment to ensure safety. The governorates are authorized to issue swimming bans in places outside designated areas, particularly unsafe beaches and artificial ponds originally used for the water needs of livestock, as well as canals used for fast transportation of water, and locations designated for discharge of wastewater.

Each designated area will be properly marked, at a distance of 200 meters (656.17 feet) at most from the shore, with warning signs placed around it, to prevent swimmers from crossing into banned areas. Swimming areas will also be off-limits to motor boats or similar vehicles and any activities like races.

Authorities will also designate areas with dangerous currents and place warning buoys in those places. Similarly, warning signs will be installed at bodies of water posing safety risks to swimmers.

Governorates will be tasked with running awareness campaigns and issuing warnings in public areas to inform locals and visitors about the dangers of unsafe areas. Facilities outside the jurisdiction of governorates, such as bodies of water in water treatment facilities, dams, etc. will be required to surround the high-risk areas with fences and warnings against swimming.

All law enforcement officers tasked with patrolling areas including beaches will be trained on first aid while students will be informed about first aid rules as part of an awareness campaign.

Every beach facility will be required to have lifeguards certified by the Turkish Watersports Federation. Each swimming area will have first aid venues, staff and proper equipment. Fishing will also be banned in designated swimming areas to ensure the safety of swimmers.

Governorates are also instructed to step up inspections of beaches and other swimming areas against potential dangers to swimmers and to check the qualification of lifeguards and equipment used to save people drowning, like life vests. In places without lifeguards or in areas with dangers to swimmers, people will be issued warnings through loudspeakers.

Universities and other institutions will hold panels, workshops or similar events to raise awareness of the heightened drowning risk.