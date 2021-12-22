Turkey's state-run aid agency on Tuesday provided support to a Kenyan community group to set up a plant to make fertilizer from seaweed.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) donated a motorboat for the collection of seaweed and a motorized rickshaw to support logistics and equipment to the Pwani Marine group for the production of organic fertilizer, a TIKA statement said.

The equipment will "not only expedite the production process and increase the availability of the product to consumers, (but will) also increase farm yields, largely enhance food security, and create sustainable agriculture through the use of the innovative and environmentally sensitive fertilizer," it said.

TIKA said this project would create job opportunities for local youths, strengthen marine conservation through environmentally friendly clearing and collection of seaweed, and promote the growth of organic farm produce.

Dense seaweed has cost fishing communities in Kenya considerable funds to manage due to its invasive nature, and marine experts have warned that invasive seaweed often smothers coral reefs and degrade environments needed by fish to breed.

In November, Kenya's fertilizer prices hit a record high, forcing farmers to dig deep into their pockets, with many experts warning of an increase in food prices next year due to the high cost of fertilizer.

Since its founding in 1992, TIKA has been responsible for facilitating Turkey's official development assistance by providing help to developing countries. Operating in 50 countries, the agency has helped as many as 140 countries worldwide.