Turkey on Friday reported 15 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, among arrivals from the U.K.

"While investigating the mutation from the U.K., mutated COVID-19 virus was detected in 15 people, who entered our country from the U.K. Entries from the U.K. to our country have been temporarily suspended," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on his Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 212 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed Friday, as a four-day curfew began to curb the pandemic that has killed a total of 21,093 in the country.

The number of new COVID-19 cases stood at 12,203 over the same period, including 1,908 patients, bringing Turkey's total cases to 2,220,855 since the outbreak struck early last year.

"The number of active cases and critical patients continues to decrease. Our losses have started to fall. It will further decrease due to the fall in the number of critical patients. I believe the destructive effect of the epidemic will decrease," Koca added.

The current lockdown will lift at 5 a.m. local time on Jan. 4.

Ankara and Istanbul, two of Turkey's largest metropolises, also have a weekday curfew in place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.