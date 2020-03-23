"Turkey to begin mass production of respirators amid coronavirus pandemic, 300,000 quick test kits to arrive from China by Thursday," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late Monday.

"Turkey has added more than 32,000 new health personnel around the country to fight against coronavirus pandemic," he added.

Turkey on Sunday confirmed nine more deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 1,256.

The novel coronavirus first emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 329,000 confirmed cases have been recorded worldwide with the death toll now approaching 14,400, while over 97,000 have recovered.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who become infected suffer only mild symptoms and recover.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a pandemic.