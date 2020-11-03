Cafes, restaurants, barbershops, wedding halls, theaters and several other businesses across Turkey are to close after 10 p.m. as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday announced new measures to combat the increase of coronavirus patients in the country.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Erdoğan said while announcing the new measures that Turkey has managed to keep the resurging COVID-19 threat under control.

Erdoğan said while the outbreak worsened on a provincial level at certain times, from a general standpoint the situation did not require any dramatic measures as of yet.

Explaining that restaurants would be allowed to remain open for takeaway and delivery services, the president also said incentives would be introduced for businesses to offer alternative shifts to their employees.

Shortly after the president’s announcements, the Health Ministry announced that Turkey recorded 2,343 new coronavirus patients and 79 daily deaths over the last day.

According to the ministry data, the total number of COVID-19 patients since the outbreak has increased to 382,118 with Tuesday’s figures, while the total death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 10,481.

The data showed more than 150,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries increased to 328,824, with an additional 1,817 patients testing negative for COVID-19 the previous day.

“The most important thing we can do the alter the course of the outbreak is to follow the precautions. If we all pay attention to precautions, we can stop the outbreak from spreading further,” said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter, after the daily figures.