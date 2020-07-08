Turkey on Wednesday agreed to launch a training program for health care professionals from Turkic council's member and observer countries. The training program will be held in Urla, Izmir in the second half of August. Online training programs will also be held for health care workers to better fight coronavirus in member and observer countries.

The Turkic Council Health Scientific Group, consisting of six Turkic countries, met on Wednesday for the first time in order to enhance cooperation in the battle against the coronavirus both in member and observer states. Turkic Council countries agreed to develop joint software for the establishment of permanent joint databases and epidemiological monitoring system to better fight coronavirus. Parties also decided to hold Turkic Council Scientific Group Meeting on a monthly basis.

Sharing Turkey's experience during the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Health Minister of Turkey Prof. Emine Alp Meşe made a detailed presentation during the meeting on the treatment protocols, drug utilization and measures taken by Turkey in the fight against the global pandemic. She stated that Turkey has already provided medical aid to Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and will be delivering aid to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in a short span of time.

The Turkic Council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic speaking states. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.