Turkey on Wednesday confirmed 117 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 2,376.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 98,674, as 3,083 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said following a meeting of the Coronavirus Science Board.

So far, a total of 16,477 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,559 discharged on Tuesday alone, the minister added.

A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 180,000 people, with total infections exceeding 2.6 million, while more than 700,000 have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.