Number of patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus has topped 207,374 as of July 24, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced late Friday.

According to figures shared by the minister, 937 new infections were registered, while the COVID-19 took 17 more lives. In addition, the total number of cases in the country has surpassed 224,000.

“Our total number of tests is close to 4.5 million,” Koca said in a tweet.

“The difference between our recovered patients and new infections decreased compared to yesterday,” the minister added.

According to the chart Koca shared on his Twitter account, the total number of intubated patients in Turkey stands at 379 while 1,248 remain in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s total death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 5,580.

The first coronavirus patients were reported in March in Turkey. Koca said earlier on the same day that Istanbul, the country's most populated city with more than 15 million people, accounted for more than half of COVID-19 related deaths – with some 46% of total cases in the metropolis.