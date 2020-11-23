Turkey reported 6,713 more coronavirus patients over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on Monday.

The country's overall tally now stands at 453,535, the ministry announced.

A total of 3,254 more patients recovered over the past day, bringing the tally to 377.891, while the death toll rose by 153 reaching 12,511.

Almost 161,125 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to over 17.4 million.

The figures showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 4,409 with 3.4% this week suffering from pneumonia.

Highlighting the importance of wearing masks and avoiding crowded places, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the necessary measures must be applied for now until a vaccine is made available, in order to keep the pandemic under control.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.36 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 57.11 million cases have been reported worldwide, with over 36.65 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.