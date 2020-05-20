Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases dropped below 1000 with 23 deaths on Wednesday.

Total number of recovered patients has surpassed 113,000, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced.

According to the figures the minister shared on his Twitter account, 972 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The total number of patients rose to 152,587 as the total number of fatalities hit 4,222.

The number of patients in intensive care unit (ICU) stands at 877 while the number of intubated patients reached 445.

"Turkey succeeded in the first phase of the fight against coronavirus, it will succeed in this phase as well," Koca told a press conference following a meeting with the science committee earlier on the same day.

Turkey has been reporting a continued downward trajectory in COVID-19 deaths and confirmed infections over the recent days.

The country's daily new COVID-19 cases have fallen to around 1,000 from around 4,500 last month. Its official coronavirus death toll stood at 4,199 on Tuesday and its reported positive cases at 151,615, with more than 110,000 people having recovered.

Turkey does not risk a second wave of infections from the new coronavirus at the moment, Koca said, adding that Ankara was preparing to start what he called controlled health tourism with 31 countries as of Wednesday.

The minister also said travel restrictions for senior citizens will be eased in the coming days.