Turkey on Monday confirmed 1,412 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19, while the country conducted 92,301 tests to diagnose the virus, taking the total tally to more than 6.06 million, according to the country's health minister Fahrettin Koca.
The total number of registered cases rose to 251,805. Koca added that nearly 9,400 filiation units were actively working on the ground.
